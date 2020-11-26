The first federally declared day of Thanksgiving was the fourth Thursday in November, 1789 — which, by the way, was Nov. 26, the same date as this year.
So, what were Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and the Corps of Discovery doing the fourth Thursday of November in 1805, when they were at Fort Clatsop? According to a snippet from Clark's journal, life was no bowl of turnips that day (tinyurl.com/lanctday):
"Wind shifted about to the southwest and blew hard, accompanied with hard rain all last night. We are all wet, bedding and stores, having nothing to keep ourselves or stores dry, our lodge nearly worn out, and the pieces of sails and tents so full of holes and rotten that they will not keep any thing dry.
"We sent out the most of the men to drive the point for deer, (but) they scattered through the point; some stood on the peninsula. We could find no deer. Several hunters' attempts to penetrate the thick woods to the main south side (were) without success.
"The swan and geese (are) wild and cannot be approached, and wind too high to go either back or forward, and we have nothing to eat but a little pounded fish which we purchased at the Great Falls.
"This is our present situation, truly disagreeable! Added to this, the robes of ourselves and men are all rotten from being continually wet, and we cannot procure others, or blankets in their places.
"About 12 o'clock the wind shifted about to the northwest and blew with great violence for the remainder of the day. At many times it blew for 15 or 20 minutes with such violence that I expected every moment to see trees taken up by the roots. Some were blown down.
"Those squalls were succeeded by rain. O, how tremendous is the day!"
Just reading that narrative is enough to give one chilblains.
