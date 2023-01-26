Ear: Cascadia

Today is the 323rd anniversary of the last time the Cascadia Subduction Zone slipped, causing a massive 9.0 earthquake and tidal wave. Diarist James Swan (pictured), the first schoolteacher at the Makah Reservation at Neah Bay, Washington, wrote down what is believed to be a narrative of the event, as told by Native American Billy Balch, in his July 12, 1864 diary entry:

"... the water flowed from Neah Bay through the Waatch prairie, and Cape Flattery was an island. That the water receded and left Neah Bay dry for four days and became very warm. It then rose again without any swell or waves, and submerged the whole of the cape, and in fact the whole country, except the mountains back of Clayoquot (on the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia ).

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.