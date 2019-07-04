OK, “Family Feud” fans: The TV show is holding auditions in Portland on July 27 and July 28. The show’s host, Steve Harvey, is pictured, courtesy of FamilyFeud.com
To apply, you must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption. Auditions are by appointment only, and the application is online at familyfeud.com/audition; you’ll need a video of your family handy to upload.
“The main goal here is for your family to stand out!” the video instructions say. “Start off by introducing your family and have each family member introduce themselves. Also tell us where you are from. Tell us something interesting or unique about yourself … Some families play a mock round of the game.
“The important thing is to show us how energetic and enthusiastic you are. Do your best to show us why your family would be great on the Feud! Aim for three to five minutes in length.” Good luck!
