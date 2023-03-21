Ear: Tsunami

On March 27, 1964, a tsunami hit Cannon Beach, caused by a 9.2 earthquake off Anchorage, Alaska. A post in the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum's blog notes that waves as high as 27 feet hit the Pacific Northwest coast that day.

Bill Steidel was playing poker with some pals at Frank Hammond's house. A phone call informed them that a tidal wave was coming, but they didn't believe it. "Then (Frank) got another phone call, and ... (he) put on his coat and headed for the door," Steidel recalled. "We said, 'Where are you going?' He says, 'The last wave broke over, you know, that tree in my driveway ...'" The tree was 30 feet tall.

