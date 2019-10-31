Twitter posts took a macabre twist with The Tweet Hereafter website which, ironically, died and was resurrected by the Internet Archive at bit.ly/gonetweet. The site was a compilation of the last Twitter tweets by "notable, newsworthy, famous or infamous people."
Some posts can be downright creepy, such as that of Daphne Caruana Galiz, a Maltese reporter investigating government corruption.
On Oct. 16, 2017, at 2:40 p.m. she tweeted, "That crook Schembri was in court today, pleading that he is not a crook." Twenty minutes later, she was killed by a car bomb.
And then there was Colleen Burns, who tweeted, "That view tho @ Grand Canyon National Park" on July 7, 2016, at 9:48 p.m. She tripped and fell 400 feet to her death there the next day.
Others are poignant, such as surfing filmmaker Sonny Miller's tweet, "I get by with a little help from my friends! Live to Love! Love to Live! …" At noon the next day, he died of a heart attack. (He is pictured, courtesy of his Instagram feed, @sonnymillerfilms)
"In the age of social media," the website warns, "those of us who post will ultimately leave behind a final message, intentional or not. … What will your last words be?"
