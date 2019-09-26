Sam Rascoe at the Clatsop County Historical Society sent in a link to the trailer for the horror movie "The Mortuary Collection" (subtitled "Every Corpse Has a Story") directed and written by Ryan Spindell for TrapdoorPictures.com
Why do you care? Well, some of the filming took place in Astoria last year, that's why. You can see the trailer at bit.ly/mortshort, where you'll see some local sights — among them the Astoria Riverfront Trolley and the Flavel House.
"An eccentric mortician spins four twisted tales of madness and the macabre in a sleepy New England town," Spindell wrote, describing the plot, "where nothing is as it seems."
If there's a screening in Astoria, you'll have fun picking out both places and faces, since several locals worked as extras. Stay tuned.
