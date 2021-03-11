Jeff Daly posted a news article on Facebook the other day, accompanied by a one-word explanation: "Interesting."
The article, "Historic ferry returns to Astoria as tourist attraction," appears to be from The Washington Times, dated Aug. 1, 2016.
The first three paragraphs are the same as the original Associated Press wire story about the Tourist No. 2 ferry coming home. But then, the narrative rolls off in a decidedly tongue-in-cheek direction:
"Engineers are studying the weight/lift ratio of the ship built in 1924 to determine how many helicopters would be required to place the Astoria icon to a dry resting place in Heritage Square at a spot called the Safeway hole.
"The main floor could be used as a community gathering spot for music, Sunday market and other events. Affordable retail shops will be available for made in Astoria products and the top floor will be made into an Airbnb with income to cover the expenses of the operation.
"Access would be through the Astoria Underground," which is Jeff's local tour business.
Some actually believed Jeff's "story" was true, and the rest wished it was, since it solved both the what-to-do-with-the-ferry problem and the unsightly hole issue. It wasn't until Jeff suggested that "pilot" Helmet John (John Wedell) — Astoria's street-dwelling icon — "is crunching the numbers and is willing to give it a try," that the gig was up.
Just think about it, though. The Tourist No. 2 is a wooden vessel. How long would she last dry docked?
Well, the 186-foot HMS Victory (pictured inset), a wooden British warship launched in 1765, has been successfully dry-docked since 1922. She is a huge tourist attraction at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth, England. (hms-victory.com)
The Tourist No. 2 is only 98 feet long, but there's still a rather major obstacle to making Jeff's pipe dream come true: How to move her safely inland to the Safeway hole. Helicopters? Teleportation? Blimp? That's a conundrum for greater minds to contemplate.