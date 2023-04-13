Also at the Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. Auctioneers & Valuers auction are the two wedding rings belonging to second class passenger and Titanic survivor Emily Esther Bloomifield Brooke Hart. The rings were worn both on the ship, and in the lifeboat when she was rescued with her daughter, Eva Hart, and are valued from $14,900 to $22,350.
Emily, who goes by Esther, had a bad feeling about the ship from the onset, saying that calling it "unsinkable" was "flying in the face of God" and "something dreadful" would happen that would prevent her arrival in New York. She was so anxious that she slept during the day, but stayed fully dressed and awake all night, so she was up and about when she felt the ship's "slight bump" when it hit the iceberg.
She asked her husband, Benjamin Hart, to find out what happened. When he returned to the cabin, "without a word" he took them up on deck and put Esther and Eva into Lifeboat 14. He did not survive, but Esther and her daughter were later rescued by the RMS Carpathia. Both always claimed the Titanic broke in half, which wasn't proven until the ship was found in 1985.
The first ring is from Esther's marriage to George Brooke in 1881; the second, from when the widowed Esther married Benjamin in 1900. She wore the rings until her death in 1928, when they were given to Eva, who left them to a cousin when she died. (Photo: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd.)