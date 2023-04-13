Ear: Rings

Also at the Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. Auctioneers & Valuers auction are the two wedding rings belonging to second class passenger and Titanic survivor Emily Esther Bloomifield Brooke Hart. The rings were worn both on the ship, and in the lifeboat when she was rescued with her daughter, Eva Hart, and are valued from $14,900 to $22,350.

Emily, who goes by Esther, had a bad feeling about the ship from the onset, saying that calling it "unsinkable" was "flying in the face of God" and "something dreadful" would happen that would prevent her arrival in New York. She was so anxious that she slept during the day, but stayed fully dressed and awake all night, so she was up and about when she felt the ship's "slight bump" when it hit the iceberg.

