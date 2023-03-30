The Auckland Star of May 12, 1886, related the horrific story of the steamer Beda, which crossed the Columbia River Bar on March 14, as told by John Thurlow, the ship's fireman. The only other survivor was sailor Lewis Lancet.
The bar was rough, with a strong wind. The hold, full of railroad iron, sprang a leak, which was not discovered until the following morning. All hands were ordered to the pumps, but it was hopeless.
Everyone was ordered to the two metallic boats. "We left the steamer about 70 miles down the coast from the Columbia River and 40 miles out from land," he said. "In our boat we had seven men, and for provisions, one half of a ham, two dozen crackers, two cans of condensed milk, three cans of fruit and two cases of bitters. I don't know what provisions the captain's boat had, but not much."
The captain's boat was tied to the Beda, and Thurlow's boat was tied to the captain's. After 12 hours, the captain ordered Thurlow's boat cut loose.
They drifted, then used an oar and blanket to sail. A hail storm pummeled them and the cabin boy died. The boat filled with water three times, and spoiled the provisions, but they kept bailing her out. They tried to cross the breakers twice, but failed. The third time, they were about half a mile off shore. It was either starve to death, drown or make it to land.
Thurlow and Lancet put on life preservers, but the others refused. When they hit the breakers, everyone fell into the churning sea. Thurlow clung to the rolling boat, and Lancet finally managed to grab on. A breaker righted the boat, but the other five aboard had disappeared.
Soon after, they hit bottom, and dragged the boat up onto the shore. Lancet knew the area, so they headed for the Umpqua River, where they found the schooner Norman and food, dry clothing and bunks.
The Daily Morning Astorian reported their rescue on March 30, 1886. No one else aboard the Beda was ever found. (Painting: Pavlo Prosalentis)