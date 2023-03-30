Ear: Beda

The Auckland Star of May 12, 1886, related the horrific story of the steamer Beda, which crossed the Columbia River Bar on March 14, as told by John Thurlow, the ship's fireman. The only other survivor was sailor Lewis Lancet.

The bar was rough, with a strong wind. The hold, full of railroad iron, sprang a leak, which was not discovered until the following morning. All hands were ordered to the pumps, but it was hopeless.

