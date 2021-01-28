During this time of home confinement for so many, why not pass several hours (or days) and get all up to date on what the powers that be think about UFOs.
The Black Vault (bit.ly/BlackVaultUFO) contains a "massive number of documents obtained officially from the U.S. government and military via the Freedom of Information Act."
Just a few of the items to peruse are: "FBI File: Majestic-12," "UFOs: The Central Intelligence Agency Collection," "Area 51 – Declassified Documents," "FBI Files: The Paranormal Collection," "Project Blue Book: Hartford, Connecticut — September 4, 1960," "The 'Guy Hottel' Memo and the Crashed Flying Saucers of New Mexico, March 22, 1950" …
Well, you get the idea. Enjoy.