On Feb. 7, on the Astoria Police Department Facebook page, there was an interesting tidbit: “I’m often asked what police departments do with unclaimed property that still holds value,” Chief Geoff Spalding wrote.
“By law we cannot donate or simply give away property from our property/evidence division, but we are authorized to sell items via auction. We use a third party auction site to manage the sales for items that are eligible to be auctioned. You can simply go to: govdeals.com and enter ‘Astoria’ in the search box to see what items are being sold in this area.” As of Tuesday, the pickin’s were pretty slim for Astoria itself, but keep checking. Or, under “Searches,” if you pick “Search Location,” enter 97103, and look for auctions within 100 miles, and you’ll find fairly interesting things up for bid (some thumbnails of various items are shown). Happy hunting!
