‘We recently rehabbed this resilient common murre, who we think was captured by a bald eagle and dropped, because he was found in someone’s backyard!” The Wildlife Center of the North Coast posted on Facebook June 5. “His exam showed old wounds indicating he’d been snatched before, too, so we lovingly dubbed him ‘the murre with nine lives.’”
Just so you know, the Audubon Society says murres nest on cliff ledges or on flat stony surfaces near water. “After a common murre hatches,” the post added, “the mom sticks around for about three weeks, and then it’s up to the dad to take care of them until they’re ready to make the plunge and jump off the rock.” Who knows, maybe that’s when the little guy snatched.
Pictured, Haystack Rock Awareness Program educator Kari Henningsgaard releasing the newly rehabilitated murre. “After a very brief stint with us,” the post added, “he was released … in a place where we know he’ll find plenty of friends. Farewell, little friend!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.