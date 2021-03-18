During Astoria's winters, some whining can be heard about the number of grey and cloudy days. Those looking at the glass as half empty may now be able to view it as half full, thanks to nautical writer Astorian Peter Marsh (sea-to-summit.net).
"You think its cloudy here? Try the Faroe Islands," he observed, referring to the online article "Top 10 Cities that Receive the Least Sunshine" (bit.ly/graydayz).
The world's No. 1 darkest city is Tórshavn (pictured) — the biggest town on the largest island, Streymoy — the capitol of the Faroe Islands. The islands are self-governing but under the sovereignty of Denmark.
On the bright side, the climate is fairly mild, with a summer high of about 54 degrees Fahrenheit; in winter, the high is around 43 degrees Fahrenheit, but the temperature rarely dips below freezing. Like our fair city, it rains most often in fall and winter.
But … Tórshavn records an average of only 2.4 hours of sunshine per day and a dismal 840 hours per year. Feeling better now?