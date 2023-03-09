Ear: Deserton

A story in The Morning Astorian, on March 9, 1901, told of harrowing experiences aboard the British ship County of Linlithgow, caused by their incompetent master, Capt. Stoark.

According to crew member John Klebe, the problem started in Japan. After the cargo was unloaded, the captain sold all of the boards, which had kept the cargo from shifting, to the Japanese for firewood. Sand was dumped into the hold in three piles for ballast.

