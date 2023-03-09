A story in The Morning Astorian, on March 9, 1901, told of harrowing experiences aboard the British ship County of Linlithgow, caused by their incompetent master, Capt. Stoark.
According to crew member John Klebe, the problem started in Japan. After the cargo was unloaded, the captain sold all of the boards, which had kept the cargo from shifting, to the Japanese for firewood. Sand was dumped into the hold in three piles for ballast.
When the wind whipped up, and a topsail was blown away, the ship headed into the wave troughs. Soon she was on her side; the ballast shifted to that side and then the sail rigging went underwater.
Klebe crawled to the stern of the ship to ask for orders to righten the ship, but the captain didn't know what to do. Fortunately, the second mate, five crew members, including Klebe and the cook went below, and worked for 72 hours to get the ballast evenly distributed in the hold, then keeping it in place with hatches. The ship was righted again, and the sails were raised.
When they finally reached the Columbia River Bar, the captain charged in under full sail, moving so fast the pilot schooner couldn't catch up. The captain couldn't figure out how to stop the ship, until a crew member suggested he drop some sails. The bar pilot was finally able to board after chasing the ship for an hour and a half.
There were other unsettling incidents, as well — including the captain being in a drunken stupor (according to the San Francisco Call) — and six crew members deserted the ship upon its arrival in Astoria. Klebe expressed their "fear to go to sea with him again with any certainty of seeing land on the other side," declaring that Stoark "is not competent to be second mate of a rowing machine, much less in supreme command of an deep sea vessel."