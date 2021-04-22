Penny Goolian found the remains of an intriguing-looking fish in the surf near the Seaview, Washington beach approach. She posted her photos (shown) on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page, wondering if anyone knew what it was.
"It is a longnose lancetfish (Alepisaurus ferox)," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium explained. "We see about a half dozen or so a year. Longnose lancetfish can reach lengths of 7 feet and weigh up to 20 pounds.
"Resembling a barracuda, this is one fish you would not expect to run across along the Oregon Coast. Their beautiful large eyes, sharp fang-like teeth and serpent-like body distinguishes this fish from most others living in the Pacific Northwest.
"… They range from the southern Bering Sea to Chile, and occupy surface waters down to 6,000 feet. We also know that they are not picky eaters, they are known to eat over 90 different species of marine life, including each other and, unfortunately, are attracted to plastics.
"Their unique feeding habits, along with the varying range of depth that they occupy, have scientists studying their stomach contents … (to) better understand how the marine food web is changing over time, if at all. It may also help understand changes in the food web brought on by events like El Nino or La Nina."
"For some reason," Tiffany added, "in the spring and summer, a handful of these guys wash ashore on Oregon beaches."