A bit of Iredale shipwreck trivia: In June 1960, a reporter for the Oregon City Enterprise-Courier named Cliff Hendricks wrote an article laying claim to the wreck, insisting he inherited it from his father, Robert Hendricks, who allegedly bought it in the early 1900s.
Since his stated plan was to remove and salvage the ship, a furor immediately arose in Clatsop County. He was threatened with: arrest for abandoning a vehicle on a public highway (the beach); 54 years worth of rent for leaving it on Clatsop County property; 54 years of delinquent personal property taxes (if he could prove he owned the Iredale); and imminent bodily harm.
Plus, the Astoria Clowns, Royal Chinooks, Clatsop Historical Society and others were ready to stand guard and defend the Iredale physically, if it came down to it (bit.ly/irehend).
As it turns out, all that sturm und drang was totally unnecessary. "What seemed like a joke to my uncle at the time," Hendrick's niece, Karen McGuffin noted, "turned into much more than anyone had expected!"
The Iredale was utterly unmoved by all the drama at the time, and still is.
