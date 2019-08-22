What not to do in a kayak: Andrew Hooper (@homewiththehoopers) and Josh Bastyr (@steeringsouth) made the news recently while kayaking in Alaska near Spencer Glacier. When they heard cracking noises, the pair unwisely decided to stick around to see if the glacier would calve. It did.
“... I got hit with a couple of pieces of ice, I’ve got a knot on my hand, I got hit in the ribs with a piece of ice,” an excited Hooper said in a video, taken right after exploding ice blew straight at the pair (bit.ly/icykayak). “I’m completely soaked.” Both screen shots shown are courtesy of Andrew Hooper.
The iceberg crashing into the water below “created a good 8- 10- 12-foot wave that was headed straight for us. So we both turned the boats around and paddled as quick as we could to try to ride the wave out, and luckily everything turned out OK. So no regrets!”
“To say we are lucky to be alive is an understatement,” he noted, more somberly, later. “We learned our lesson, and will give glaciers the space they deserve next time we are out exploring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.