The full-size Titanic replica being built in China — known as “the Titanic that will never sink” (only because it will never sail) — is expected to open in 2020, Global Times reports (bit.ly/titandisea). The project started in 2014, and is part of the Romandisea theme park on a river in Sichuan Province. The build in progress is shown in a still shot, courtesy of a Yahoo Finance video at bit.ly/yahootitan
The “ship” is supposed to be a true replica, and will contain all of the features of the original. The anticipated ticket price (not set in stone yet) would be about $30; a night’s stay could cost as much as $445.
So far, it has cost $148 million, and has generated a good deal of doubt that it would ever be finished, partially because of the bad luck problem, i.e. being associated with a ship that sank. Naysayers aside, the project is moving forward. At least this time around, icebergs are not an issue.
