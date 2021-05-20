For six years now, construction of a Chinese tourist destination theme park, an exact full-scale replica of the ill-fated ship Titanic, has been underway in Sichuan Province, according to the South China Morning Post.
The landlocked site in China will also feature a Southampton port replica and tour buses that play "My Heart Will Go On" endlessly. The progress on the ship is shown in a photo courtesy of Agence France-Presse.
The Titanic project's main backer, Su Shaojun, was wildly inspired by the 1997 movie to the tune of, so far, $153.5 million. Tourists will have to pony up about $310 to spend a single night on the ship, which includes "five-star cruise service" and, thanks to the ship's steam engine, will have that "at sea" feeling … minus the Dramamine and iceberg.
When will the project be completed? There was no mention of an opening date, and from the photo, it looks like it won't be anytime soon.
"I hope this ship will be here in 100 or 200 years," Su declared.