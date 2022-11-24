In 1883, The Daily Astorian included this bit of trivia:
• It may not be generally known that the governors of several states, in appointing the last Thursday of November as day of thanksgiving, were prevailed upon by a woman to select the same day.
In 1883, The Daily Astorian included this bit of trivia:
• It may not be generally known that the governors of several states, in appointing the last Thursday of November as day of thanksgiving, were prevailed upon by a woman to select the same day.
The lady who edited Godey's Lady's Book more than 30 years, Mrs. Sarah Josepha Hale, urged upon the governors of the several states to fix upon one day … She addressed the governors of the states individually, and at the end of many years, enjoyed the satisfaction that attends well and successful effort.
Note: Sarah Hale was the first American female magazine editor, and didn't hesitate to use the publication as her platform to crusade for making Thanksgiving a national holiday instead of each state having their own day of thanks. She consistently wrote editorials, poems and recipes for Thanksgiving.
In September 1863, she sent President Abraham Lincoln — who was absorbed with the Civil War — a personal letter. She asked him to make an "immediate proclamation" to make Thanksgiving a national holiday and an "American custom and institution." She also suggested the last Thursday in November as the date, since that's when George Washington proclaimed a day of thanksgiving in 1789.
Incredibly, Lincoln listened, and on Oct. 3, 1863, proclaimed: "I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States … to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving …"
However, it should be noted that, aside from her editorial and Thanksgiving efforts, Mrs. Hale is far better known as the author of a well-known children's rhyme: "Mary had a little lamb."
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.