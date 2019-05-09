From Jan. 23, 2015: “Astorians fascinate and amuse me, as evidenced by the attached photo of two young men climbing the rock wall on the west side of 16th Street between Grand and Irving avenues,” Joy Brewer wrote. “Watching them find hand and footholds while climbing vertically and horizontally was greatly entertaining, although a little worrisome when it appeared there might be a misstep.”
“I wonder what Foster Ferry, a former resident of my home, and who most likely constructed the wall eons ago, would think about his creation being used for recreation?” she mused. “I hope that he’d enjoy watching as much as I did!”
