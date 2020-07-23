Fun rerun: For marine biology fans … Jutai Korgak took the photo shown of the bizarre-looking sea creature, that was caught by a Nunavut fishing boat somewhere in Davis Strait, in the North Atlantic near Greenland.
According to the Huffington Post (tinyurl.com/arcticfishie), at first the mystery critter was thought to be a goblin shark. But Nigel Hussey at the University of Windsor says nope, it's a knifenose chimaera, which lives at depths of up to 6,600 feet.
Its large nose is loaded with sensory nerve endings to find food, such as small fish, and it has a poisonous spine on its front dorsal fin. One word: Yikes. (In One Ear, 11/29/13)
