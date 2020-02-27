As mentioned, while doing diptheria research, "Houghtaling's Hand-Book of Useful Information" (bit.ly/Houghtaling), the 1885 edition, turned up. It's a treasure trove of goodies.
There are: Several pages of the "Important Events and Battles of late Civil War"; hand and trail whistle railway signal codes; how to preserve eggs for two years (it involves a barrel, salt, lime, water and a strong stomach); and any number of bizarre cures.
And let's not forget the value of Confederate money at the end of the Civil war ($800 to $1,000 in Confederate money equals one greenback dollar); more than 100 pages of "Salaries of U.S. Officials" in excruciating detail by state; and the number of words in presidential inaugural addresses (a staggering 8,578 for W. H. Harrison, zero for Millard Fillmore).
It's a book to get lost in; a great rainy day read while you wait for spring.
