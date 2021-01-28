When the passenger/cargo steamship General Warren, under the command of Capt. Charles Thompson, wrecked Jan. 31, 1852 on the Columbia River Bar, it was a disaster both financially, and in loss of life; 42 of the 52 aboard perished, including the captain.
She sailed from Astoria on Jan. 28, assisted by bar pilot Capt. George Flavel, but the venture seemed ill-fated from the start. Around midnight, the wind blew the foretopmast away. The grain cargo scattered, blocking the bilge pumps, and the vessel rapidly took on water.
The captain returned to the mouth of the Columbia for help. The next afternoon, Capt. Flavel re-boarded the vessel, but initially refused to take the her back across the bar because it was too dangerous. The passengers, terrified of dying on the leaking ship, implored Flavel to take them to Astoria.
The pilot acquiesced, but between the ebb tide and the water-filled hold, they weren't making any headway, so he ordered the captain to lower the anchor. Thompson insisted Flavel beach it, instead — which he did, on Clatsop Spit.
At 3 a.m., the situation was dire, and the ship disintegrating under the pounding breakers. The captain asked Flavel to pick 10 stalwart volunteers to take a boat and get help. Most of the passengers preferred staying aboard, not wanting to take their chances braving the breakers in a small boat.
The volunteers made it to Astoria and brought a large whaleboat back to save those left aboard the General Warren.
"When they reached the spot where the doomed vessel had been the night before, she had disappeared from view," Lewis & Dryden's Marine History reports, "and the bloated corpses of the unfortunate passengers and crew, which drifted ashore on Clatsop Beach, were the only evidences of the disaster."
Two years after the General Warren was lost, the entire ship's stern frame was found on a beach 60 miles north of where she had vanished.
In a sad epitaph, a New York Times story noted "there seems to be little doubt that the catastrophe was a result of the utter unseaworthiness of the vessel, which was very old and rotten." (tinyurl.com/Gen-Warren, bit.ly/GWarren1, bit.ly/GWarren2)