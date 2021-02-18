Fun rerun: Astorian Jerry Olson sent in a photo of Maila Nurmi, aka Vampira, on a stamp issued in Finland recently.
"As we know, she was born in Finland, but raised in Astoria," he wrote, "and graduated from Astoria High School, with the Class of 1940."
Sadly, the Ear could find no other information about this stamp, but did find an image of her on a 2-cent U.S. stamp (postcard rate from 1952 to 1958) on Pinterest, with no explanation or date. Anyway, it is heartening to see an iconic Astorian honored by her homeland. (In One Ear, 2/24/17)