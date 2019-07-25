Finnish Astorian Maila Nurmi (1922-2008), an Astoria High School graduate, went to Hollywood to find fame as the ghoulish character she created, Vampira.
Aside from her wasp waist (rumored to be 17 inches), her gig hosting horror movies on TV, and her lawsuit against younger horror movie hostess Elvira for copyright infringement (bit.ly/VampElv), Vampira is probably best known for her nonspeaking role as “Vampire Girl” in what is often referred to as “the worst film ever made,” director Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 from Outer Space.”
Speaking of which, Vampira’s Facebook page noted that Monday marked the 60th anniversary of the release of the movie (July 22, 1959). You can grit your teeth and watch it at bit.ly/Plan9ugh. Or, if you just want to watch her scenes: bit.ly/Plan9Vamp. As truly abysmal as the film is, Vampira still shines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.