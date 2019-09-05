Recently this column ran a story about a small (3-inch) mystery fish (pictured, bottom) that Astorian Ron Foss found dead on the bank of Astoria's Mill Pond. Since he didn't have any idea what kind of fish it was, or where it came from, he dubbed it "PrehistoricMillPondUglyFish!"
Well, it seems the fishy fish isn't so mysterious after all, and didn't fall from the sky or sneak into the pond from the river. "I believe the fish in your 'Ear' is an ordinary freshwater sculpin," Reba Owen wrote. "They are very common."
Just to be sure, the Ear wrote to Herman Biederbeck of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, who sent the photo on to fisheries biologist Troy Laws, who said, "Coastrange or Prickly sculpin. Would need to do a much closer examination of the specimen to differentiate which one. If I had to bet, I would go with Coastrange." And now you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.