The editor of The Daily Morning Astorian was far too vexed over an article about Astoria in The Northwest Monthly Illustrated Magazine’s December 1885 edition to entertain any holiday spirit during his tirade on Dec. 16, 1885.
A blistering review of the writer was followed by calling the story a “journalistic abortion.” All of this venom led up to a rave review of an in-depth article about Astoria in the June 1883 edition of West Shore magazine — ironically not considered outdated, in the editor’s opinion.
The Astoria story, which includes several illustrations, sits in a prime spot, and runs first in the periodical, which can be read at bit.ly/WSM1883. All in all, it’s a fascinating view of what Astoria was like in that era.
West Shore extolled Astoria’s many virtues, among them the port, the booming fishing and canning industries, the timber industry and the resulting saw mills, ship-building and, of course, Astoria’s tourist attractions and proximity to sought-after coastal beach locations in Washington and Oregon.
“In conclusion, we will say to him who has capital to invest, or who is possessed of sufficient industry, pluck and energy,” West Shore summarized, “Astoria and the surrounding country offer splendid inducements.” One can almost see the editor contentedly smile after reading those words.