Be happy you're not living in the mid-1800s around Valentine's Day, when all was not candy, flowers and declarations of love.
If someone thought you were in need of a nasty verbal take-down, you might easily become the recipient of what was referred to as a vinegar valentine, which would be sent anonymously, of course. It was sent as an arrow through the heart, all right, but Cupid had nothing to do with it. Some were so awful the postmaster refused to deliver them.
A few samples are shown, courtesy of AllThatsInteresting.com (bit.ly/vinegarval): from left, how bitter the sender would be if married to a rattlesnake; for the old sawbones, ready to "mangle, saw and hack;" and to a neighbor whose singing is "torture to hear," adding a hope that "someone would choke you." Worse yet, these spiteful notes made up almost half of the valentine mail in the U.S.
Happily, this unfortunate fad faded out in the 1940s. Aren't you glad?