So, President Joe Biden visited Portland in April, but he's hardly the first president to visit Oregon, according to the Oregon Historical Society.
The first future president to visit was Ulysses Grant, who was stationed at Fort Vancouver in 1852, which was then part of Oregon Territory. He wanted to settle in Oregon, but the Civil War disrupted his plans. And, future president Herbert Hoover lived in Oregon until he went to college in 1891.
In 1880, President Rutherford B. Hayes (pictured) was the first sitting president to visit Oregon during a sweep of the western states by railroad.
President Benjamin Harrison visited in 1891, and probably wished he hadn't. "I have no business to go to pay homage to him," Gov. Sylvester Pennoyer (aka Sylpester Annoyer) huffed. "On the contrary, when he visits Oregon, he should rather pay his respects to me." Pennoyer even arrived 10 minutes late for the president's arrival at the Salem train depot.
President Franklin Roosevelt came to Oregon for the first time in 1934, to the site of the Bonneville Dam, the second time in 1937 to dedicate the dam, and the third time in 1942, to visit to the Kaiser Shipyards.
President John F. Kennedy visited and gave a speech at Tongue Point on Sept. 27, 1963, but also visited Oregon several times between 1958 and 1960 as a presidential candidate.
On the disaster front, President Jimmy Carter arrived in 1980 after Mount St. Helens erupted, President Bill Clinton visited in 1996 after flooding in Portland, and in 1998 after the Thurston High School shooting. President George W. Bush turned up in 2004 because of wildfires in Redmond, and President Barack Obama came after the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College.
And, finally, former president Bill Clinton visited Astoria in May 2008, to stump for his wife, Hillary. And that's it … for now.