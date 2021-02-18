Divers found that a rusted, algae-covered Volkswagen — swept away during the 2011 tsunami in Japan and landing 60 feet deep on the bottom of Okirai Bay — has become a habitat for marine life, KyodoNews.net reports.
The car's denizens include a giant Pacific octopus, a greenling, a goby fish and a fringed blenny protecting her egg mass. It is pictured, courtesy of Kyodo News.
The divers retrieved the license plate, and the owner, Yasushi Komatsu, is not as happy as his car's new residents; he had hoped to drive it for a long time.
"I'd like to see it, when the summer comes," he said, a bit red-eyed. "It makes me a bit teary."