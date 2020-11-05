Did you know there is a Craft Beer Fantasy League? Well, there is, based in New Jersey, and Fort George Brewery's Vortex IPA (pictured, courtesy of the brewery) has been selected to participate.
From the press release: "Vortex IPA is the first beer from Fort George Brewing to be part of the Craft Beer League and is in a pool of 200 craft beers that players can select to be part of their six-team.
"The Craft Beer League is similar to a sports fantasy league, except players pick six craft beers to make up their team, and team points are based on retail sales for those beers for each week."
Want to join? Go to thecraftbeerleague.com; track scores through the Fantasizr mobile app.
A little inspirational trivia, from the Fort George website, to get you going: "Vortex IPA is named in reverence to the tornado that nearly scattered our Sweet Virginia brew system (the original pub system) among the cornfields of Nebraska, while en route from Virginia Beach to Astoria."
