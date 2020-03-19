Crindalyn Lyster wrote in about a chance to perk up Violet LaPlante Park, at 45th and Cedar streets in Alderbrook, with the help of the Moda Assist Program and the Trail Blazers basketball team.
It works like this, the NBA website says: "For every assist made on the court during the regular season, the Trail Blazers and Moda donate $20 to support building an all abilities playground in the greater Oregon community."
Violet LaPlante Park is one of three parks in the running to receive a donation to build that playground. It is pictured, courtesy of the Astoria Parks and Recreation website, which says, "Unfortunately, the existing play infrastructure is very out of date and in need of replacement."
If people will just hop to it and vote like crazy for our Alderbrook park at nba.com/blazers/assist, until April 2, maybe it can get that new equipment.
"Astoria is one of three cities picked," Crindalyn noted, "(but it) doesn’t look like anyone knows about it." Well now you do.
