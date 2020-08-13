With the upcoming election season almost upon us, it would be helpful to know where a politician stands on issues near and dear to your heart.
Not sure? Go to Vote Smart (justfacts.votesmart.org) and find out, as the site tracks thousands of politicians daily, and offers "just the facts" about their "biographies, issue positions, voting records, public statements, ratings and their funders."
Enter your address for a list of office holders that apply to your location, or just a lawmaker's name, and do your research. Does he/she deserve your vote? With any luck, now you'll know.
