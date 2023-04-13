Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. Auctioneers & Valuers in England is holding another one of their Titanic artifacts auctions on April 22, and one of the items for sale is a letter written by first class passenger Stanley May, written April 11, 1912, four days before the sinking, in which he describes a harbinger of the disaster to come with the near-demise of the Titanic (which he described as "more like a palace") before even setting out to sea.
"We left Southampton at 11:45 a.m. yesterday morning," May wrote, "and very late arriving at Cherbourg ... owing to an accident shortly after starting. The New York, another large liner, broke loose from her moorings and drifted onto the Titanic, and as she had not steamed up, was in a very helpless condition. Anyhow tugs saved her, and no great damage was done, but (I) am afraid a lot of people must have been injured by the broken ropes, but we shall not hear until we land." The letter is expected to fetch between $18,650 to $24,860.
Fortunately, May was on a trip to Ireland, and only took the Titanic across the Irish Sea. Aside from his letter, he took many photos of the Titanic, including one of the ship at Queenstown (now Cobh), Ireland, where he disembarked.
The last known photo of the Titanic afloat (shown) was actually taken April 12, as the ship was departing from Queenstown, by Irish Jesuit priest Francis Browne, who only traveled on first leg of the journey. The priest was going to continue on the ship, but was diverted to back to his parish, so he, too survived. (Photo: RareHistoricPhotos.com)