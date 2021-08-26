When Darwin Meiners was pulling old linoleum up in a 12 by 12 foot upstairs room in his house, he discovered newspapers from 1941 covering the flooring below. Most were issues of The Oregonian, but the rest were the Astorian Budget.
He’s fairly certain the newspapers were laid there by his grandfather, who owned the house from 1940 to 1942, when they moved into Astoria to be closer to medical care for their sick child.
Rumor has it that the four-bedroom house — which is on the Lewis and Clark River — was built in 1915 using the wood from an old cheese factory that originally sat on the same foundation. And the rumor might just be true, as the full daylight cement basement has a trough down the middle, probably used to wash waste into the river.
After his grandparents left, the house was out of the family for decades. Then one day in 1975, Darwin was driving by, and saw the house, which is on three acres, was for sale. He couldn’t resist, and bought it for $19,000. Needless to say, you couldn’t buy an outhouse for that in Astoria these days.
“Not sure what I’m going to do with all of them after I finish going through them,” Darwin said of the newspapers he found. “I really enjoy looking at the sale ads and classifieds.” (In One Ear, 7/27/2018)