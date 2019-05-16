The Travel Channel revealed the “8 Best Places to See Bigfoot Right Now” (bit.ly/quatchtravel) back in March, but it’s only been lately that several news outlets from the states mentioned have picked up the story.
The list is said to be created by Travel Channel using “never-before-released data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO)” and analyzing 23,000 sightings around the U.S.
No. 1 on the list is Washington state, with 2,032 sightings. Check out Ape Canyon, near Mount St. Helens, where the legendary ape-men attacked interlopers in 1924 (bit.ly/satchwash).
Next in line are California (1,697), Pennsylvania (1,340), Michigan (1,131), New York, (1,068) and Ohio (1,042). Texas came in last, with 806 sightings.
Oregon comes in at a disappointing seventh (1,009), the most famous encounter being in 2000 at Oregon Caves National Monument (bit.ly/johnsoncave). Perhaps a BFRO Class A (clear sighting) in 2018 in Vernonia should have been mentioned, as well (bit.ly/bigvern).
The upshot: If you really want a shot at an awesome Sasquatch encounter, just head across the river, or east to Vernonia. Or both.
