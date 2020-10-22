Oh, boy, here we go again. The Astoria Ferry (aka Tourist No. 2 and MV Kirkland), now moored off Astoria and seeking a new home, is up for sale for the second time this year (bit.ly/1924T2):
"… If you are in the market for a tour boat, look no further than this 1924 Wilson 98, priced right at $225,000 (offers encouraged) … Reason for selling is needs money to fix another boat." Loads of photos are at bit.ly/1924T2pix; one of them is shown.
The sales pitch sounds quite appealing: "This is a historical vessel that needs some TLC. However, it has been replumbed, rewired and repowered so you can have fun with your friends, or even start your own party business.
"The current owner is restoring the base ferry boards as we speak. It has a galley area for bringing in catering, which includes fridge/freezer, storage, and plenty of room to lay out what you want.
"There are two heads that have been upgraded to ADA standards. There are two bars that have most accoutrements needed. And, there is a DJ sound system throughout."
Even though getting a U.S. Coast Guard certificate to restore passenger service would be problematic (and expensive), the ferry could be used as a live aboard and/or dockside floating bar venue. She would certainly liven up Astoria's waterfront as a nostalgic attraction.
Hopefully, a white knight buyer with deep pockets — and a lot of love for, and understanding of wooden-hulled boats and Astoria's history — will swoop in to the rescue so she can have a new lease on life here, where she belongs.
