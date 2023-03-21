Ear: Turtle

"A 75-pound sea turtle was found Saturday morning on the south end of Manzanita beach," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote in an email. "... It was clear that the turtle had been dead for quite some time before washing ashore." The aquarium came out and recovered a "quite rare for this area" loggerhead sea turtle.

"This ocean-going turtle had a whole ecosystem traveling with it," Tiffany explained. "When cleaning its shell, so a positive identification could be made, live gooseneck barnacles, skeleton shrimp and even nudibranchs (inset) were found! While the Oregon Coast is no stranger to sea turtles, the species usually encountered are Olive Ridleys ...

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.