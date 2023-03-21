"A 75-pound sea turtle was found Saturday morning on the south end of Manzanita beach," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote in an email. "... It was clear that the turtle had been dead for quite some time before washing ashore." The aquarium came out and recovered a "quite rare for this area" loggerhead sea turtle.
"This ocean-going turtle had a whole ecosystem traveling with it," Tiffany explained. "When cleaning its shell, so a positive identification could be made, live gooseneck barnacles, skeleton shrimp and even nudibranchs (inset) were found! While the Oregon Coast is no stranger to sea turtles, the species usually encountered are Olive Ridleys ...
"These endangered turtles can be found worldwide and have nine distinct populations. In the Pacific, there are two different populations which both nest exclusively in the Japanese Archipelago. Juveniles forage, develop and mature in the East, West and Central Pacific. Some of the most productive foraging grounds can be found off the coast of Baja, California."
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the odors of prey and some types of marine debris are similar, so foraging loggerheads can mistake the plastic for prey, and eat it — often with fatal consequences. To determine the cause of this unfortunate turtle's death, there will be a necropsy. (Photos: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)