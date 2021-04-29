"Located south of Grayland, Washington, in the neighborhood of what local people call North Cove, is a vast area of pre-dune land called Washaway Beach," Joe Granger wrote.
"Its several miles of coastland has been washing away at the rate of 150 feet average per year since the late 1800s but the erosion occurs in fits and starts. Many attempts at trying to stop it have had limited (if any) success …
"… My parents bought a nice single-wide mobile home on two platted lots on nearby Seamobile Lane. They had to sign several documents that they knew the property was likely to wash away in the near future …
"They immediately built a large deck on its seaward side … The only erosion occurring in their immediate vicinity was about 100 feet over the next 10 or so years, so they were lucky.
"What a view, and what a pleasure to recreate and vacation at this property! They enjoyed it nearly every weekend throughout the year. Even the winters there were fun.
"… Then, about 11 years after purchase, their mobile home was broken into and ransacked. That, plus a quick 100-foot erosion, set them to put it up for sale. Another older couple bought it, and paid what Mom and Dad had invested in it.
"Sadly, the couple who bought it … only got to enjoy about two years of its use. Then, the erosion accelerated and took the entirety of Seamobile Lane, and all the trailers and cabins located thereon.
"Mom and Dad later bought two other properties in the area for very cheap prices so they could camp at Washaway Beach … They, too, were eventually washed away.
"I try to visit Washaway Beach at least once a year to reminisce," he added. "Though their places there are gone, I look out to sea, and find them both as they were."
Note: His parents' mobile home is now about a quarter of a mile out at sea. Read the entire story and see more of his photos (one is shown) at bit.ly/JGranger