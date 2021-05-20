Ear: Octopus

Marine oddity: In March, a furious octopus leapt out of the water, lashing out with its tentacles, trying to smack Lance Karlson while he was walking in shallow water on a beach in western Australia, the Independent reported.

A screenshot from Karlson's video shows the critter in mid-attack. This was shortly after the octopus tried to beat up a gull in a similar fashion.  

Not one to leave well enough alone, Karlson went swimming and found the fuming critter perched on a shell bed. This time, the octopus gave Karlson a proper thrashing, whacking him hard on the neck and arms.

Aside from some stinging, Karlson was fine. So was the octopus.

