The American schooner Frank W. Howe, home ported in Port Townsend, Washington, was on her way to San Pedro, California, with a heavy load of railroad ties, when she got caught in a gale and became waterlogged. Capt. Austin Keegan couldn't cross the Columbia River Bar in that state, so he headed north, looking for a beach.
From North Head she was spotted flying distress signals at 10 a.m. that morning, and about an hour later spun in the breakers then grounded stern first at Seaview, Washington, on Feb. 23, 1904.
Even though lifesaving crews got to the area as speedily as possible, the roiling seas had already started pounding the vessel to pieces. Life lines failed to reach the foundering schooner at first, but eventually the captain and the six crew members were able to make it to shore with great difficulty via breeches buoys.
Built in Boston in 1891, the schooner apparently did not generate much profit for her owners. One misadventure happened on a trip to the Pacific Northwest via Honolulu, when the ship arrived with crew members on board afflicted with scurvy, a debilitating condition caused by a lack of vitamin C. Consequently, the captain and several of the sailors sued the owners, and won $5,000 (around $132,000 now).
The schooner's final journey was plagued with bad luck. Two fatalities occurred even before running aground: A Norwegian sailor fell from the rigging and was killed, and the cook, William Van Sant, died instantly when he was hurled across the deck by a heavy sea.