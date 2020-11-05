"My hope is to offer some personal solutions for folks who are struggling with the world and life right now as we know it," Mary Hadreas wrote.
"I, personally, am a retired person who is challenged with three autoimmune diseases. I have been battling these diseases for over 25 years now. They come with a great deal of physical pain. In order for me live my life to the fullest, I have to do a number of things to manage my body's pain …
"About four years ago, I read an article on doing something creative that you enjoy to stimulate that part of your brain that relates to pleasure. It made sense to me. I always wanted to draw … so I have just taught myself to draw. I have a great time. Sometimes I will be drawing for six hours and not even know it."
In the process, she created over 100 greeting card designs.
"Why don't you put a portfolio together and take it to your favorite shop in town," her son asked, "and see if they will sell your cards for your favorite charity … that would make you feel really great, right?"
Mary loved the idea. She picked a charity, the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific ("the work they do for our children is amazing"), and took her portfolio to Naomi Pena, owner of Sea Gypsy Gifts on Commercial Street.
"Naomi loved my cards and agreed to sell them at no charge, so that 100% of all proceeds can go to the children!" Mary wrote. "We have an awesome community! I got the Old Town Framing Co. to donate a card rack for the cards and we were off. There are over 600 cards now available, and many have sold since we started this in July." Mary, and her card rack, are pictured.
"… Art, or any kind of creative outlet, can be so therapeutic and can also help others," Mary added. "We (my husband and I), are always looking for ways to be positive and be of service to others, whilst being mindful of what we are doing in this life," Mary added. "It helps so much when choices are put before folks."
