Nostalgic rerun: Jim Furnish found a very large U.S. Coast Guard bBuoy near Gearhart last weekend. "It was moaning away," he noted, "like some long lost ghost ship of doomed souls — so forlorn, and strange to Gearhart."
The stranded buoy, which had the number 12 on it, is pictured in the daylight photo by Brian Cameron (briancameronart.com).
"The tide was too high in the daylight to get close to it," Jim recalled. "We went down at low tide and could walk right up to it. When the tide comes in, it goes floating again."
But it's not going to float far.
"I imagine it's dragging some of its chain which, in the shallows, will get buried or sanded in," Jim explained. "The Coast Guard will have to rescue it from the beach, because it won't get out to deep water by itself."
The Ear wondered if the Coast Guard has a local buoy tender.
"Oh, they should have a couple of tenders, always have," Jim explained, "and it does seem odd that it's been floating around at the mouth of the river for a week, and no effort was made to recover it before it grounded. The weather was fine up until a couple of days ago, and the thing is easy to see. It must have driven the crabbers nuts."
Not to worry, the Coast Guard retrieved the wayward buoy on Tuesday. (In One Ear, 1/20/12)
Note: Jim Furnish, a longtime Gearhart icon and historian, died on Saturday. He will be missed.