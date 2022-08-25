“If you saw balloons above the front door last week, it was commemorating a big birthday party with cake and champagne,” LaRee Johnson wrote of her Astoria home’s 100th birthday celebration.
The house, which is on Harrison Avenue, was built for Dr. Leonard Andrews and his wife, Asta, in 1922 for $5,000 (about $88,000 now). The house’s footprint remained essentially the same until 1950, when it was bought by Harry and Nancy Flanagan, who added the back guestroom and bathroom, an upstairs master bedroom above and the back deck.
LaRee and her husband, photographer Andrew Cier, bought the house in 1993; the couple have done some renovating, adding a pergola, balcony and fence. “I loved the idea that throughout the history of home owners,” LaRee noted, “all of them kept the architectural aspects of this home intact, and we are so grateful.”
“This house is significant as an excellent example of the Norman Farmhouse in Astoria,” John Goodenberger wrote for the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. “The house greatly contributes to the historic streetscape. Additionally, the Norman architectural detail is carried inside the house. It has one the most picturesque living and dining rooms in the city.”
“From past to present,” LaRee wrote, “neighbors and friends were invited to our centennial celebration. The idea of a birthday party for a house may seem unconventional, but we are grateful to all the previous owners over the past 100 years who kept the historic integrity, original woodwork, lighting fixtures, even the old ‘wavy’ window glass, intact.”
“We are but caretakers of our homes, that will certainly go on beyond us,” she added, “and we are pleased to take on that role.”