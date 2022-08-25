Ear: House

“If you saw balloons above the front door last week, it was commemorating a big birthday party with cake and champagne,” LaRee Johnson wrote of her Astoria home’s 100th birthday celebration.

The house, which is on Harrison Avenue, was built for Dr. Leonard Andrews and his wife, Asta, in 1922 for $5,000 (about $88,000 now). The house’s footprint remained essentially the same until 1950, when it was bought by Harry and Nancy Flanagan, who added the back guestroom and bathroom, an upstairs master bedroom above and the back deck.

