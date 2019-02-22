In 2016, Astorian Pam Allen bought an Oregon Megabucks ticket at Fred Meyer in Warrenton that turned out to be a $7.8 million winner. KGW8’s Kyle Iboshi decided to follow up on 149 lottery winners, and Pam was one of the “Instant Millionaires” interviewed about the fallout (bit.ly/Allenswin).
The win certainly couldn’t have come at a better time for Pam. She and her husband, Curt, had just taken a mortgage out on their house, and she figures they each had about $5 in their bank accounts. “It happened,” she recalled of the surprise bonanza, “right there when we needed it the most.” They are pictured in a KGW photo.
One month later, Pam was diagnosed with cancer. “To go from such a high,” she told Iboshi, “to then you go to this low, where you’re thinking am I going to get to enjoy this money, or what’s going to happen.”
Before she would agree to treatment, they bought a new house, and a new truck (the old one was 16 years old), went on a cruise, and Pam went hunting with her grandson.
The Allens haven’t let the money go to their heads, and even now, still mow their own lawn. “I don’t know if you ever really fully understand you’re a millionaire,” Curt noted. “You still live the way you did before. It’s just the way you grew up.”
“Money won’t keep you healthy,” Curt observed, with Pam nodding in agreement beside him, although she is feeling better now. “If you’re not happy before you get the money, that money’s not going to bring happiness. It might bring a little happiness for a little while, but not lasting happiness.”
“We were content with our life when we didn’t have the money,” he added. “We are content now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.