The Rosie the Riveter "We Can Do It!" poster was an homage to the working women who took over many of the traditionally male-dominated jobs during World War II.
At last, all of the Rosies are being honored by Congress with the passage of the Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act this week.
The real Rosie inspiration for the poster was identified in 2016 by a Seton Hall University professor as Naomi Parker Fraley, who died in Longview, Washington, in 2018 at the age of 96.
"Whatever the world threw at her, she'd just bounce back," her son told Portland TV station KATU. "She did it, and she always did it on her own." (bit.ly/RivetRosie, bit.ly/RivetMedal)
