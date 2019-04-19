‘Superfan” Curtis Templeton of “Beyond the Backlot” (pictured right, in a screen shot) filmed “On Location: The Goonies” in Astoria recently.
But before arriving, he interviewed the movie’s director, Richard Donner (inset), and asked why he picked Astoria for the film’s location. After driving up the coast from San Francisco, Donner explained, “when we first drove through Astoria, my reaction was: we have to shoot this town … “
Then Mac Burns (left) of the Clatsop County Historical Society took Templeton for a ride in the Goonies Jeep, they sang, and laughed and ate crackers .... until the jeep started smoking on Eighth Street.
The episode ended with a visit to the Goonie House porch. Templeton, sighing over the view, concluded, “sometimes it’s worth the extra effort to go beyond the backlot.”
