‘So, fans of the Portland Trail Blazers contacted me asking ways they could reach out to injured center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered compound leg fractures during the March 25 game against the Brooklyn Nets,” Dave Nelson of KMUN wrote.
“I knew of one fan in Portland,” Dave explained, “who was asking for donations of shirts to make a quilt for the ‘Bosnian Beast.’ I also heard a fan was setting up a GoFundMe account, to raise funds for a ‘We love you’ billboard near the Moda Center in Portland.
“I even received calls at KMUN wondering how to find the fundraising website so they could contribute themselves. However, a few didn’t want to brave the Portland traffic to see the final results.
“Of course, there’s no way to broadcast a picture on the radio, and one fan, Steve Willis, emailed Elleda to see if it could be published in her In One Ear column.” And, thanks to Dave, here it is, in all its glory. His photo is shown.
“For the record,” Dave added, “Nurkic tweeted ‘Love’ in response to it.”
