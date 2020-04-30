"To show support for a local small businesses, and to appreciate our hardworking health care workers and first responders on the front lines of our coronavirus battle," Ali Livolsi wrote, "Sheryl Teuscher (pictured), a Country Financial representative, opened a tab at Kick Ass Koffee in Astoria."
The coffee handout happened on April 15, and Teuscher opened tabs at coffee shops in several other locations, too — one each in Rainier, St. Helens and Scappoose, and three locations in Longview, Washington, as well.
To pull this off, "Teuscher leveraged a grant from Country Financial called Operation Helping Heroes to make the donation," Livolsi explained.
"Police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and health care workers — we see you," Teuscher posted on Facebook. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for being on the front lines during these challenging times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.